Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Albemarle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $131.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.70.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

