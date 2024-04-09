Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New $7.94 Million Investment in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 95,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,944,000.

Get Veralto alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLTO. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $12,366,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $9,260,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $8,876,000. Walter Public Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $7,157,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $6,092,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Price Performance

NYSE:VLTO opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.81. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $90.69.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Veralto’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

View Our Latest Report on Veralto

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.