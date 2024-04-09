Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,874,000 after buying an additional 134,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,483,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,299,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,088,000 after buying an additional 93,829 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,271,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,167,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TROW. TD Cowen raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $117.55 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.18. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

