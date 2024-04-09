Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,382 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PTC alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,137,000 after purchasing an additional 859,227 shares in the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,236,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $43,148,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PTC by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 691,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,975,000 after acquiring an additional 277,358 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.27.

PTC Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PTC opened at $186.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.55 and a 200 day moving average of $166.23. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.62 and a fifty-two week high of $194.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.