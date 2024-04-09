Ballentine Partners LLC Takes Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

BRO opened at $85.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.61 and a 200 day moving average of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.02 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

