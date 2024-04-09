Ballentine Partners LLC Takes Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Get Nordson alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Stock Up 0.0 %

NDSN stock opened at $271.25 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $208.90 and a twelve month high of $278.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.52.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NDSN

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.