Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,170 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $17,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $80.13 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.40.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BBY. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $2,293,835.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,105,206.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $416,852.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $2,293,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,105,206.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,874 shares of company stock worth $3,916,093. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

