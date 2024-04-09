Brave Asset Management Inc. Buys 569 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,874,846. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $185.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $187.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.09.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

