Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,243,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,593,000 after acquiring an additional 37,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $204.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.46 and a 52 week high of $210.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.14.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,483 shares of company stock worth $9,745,637. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.