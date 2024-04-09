Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Holdings Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.0% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.90.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $85.48 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.02 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

