Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases 415 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,747 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,874,846. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $185.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.