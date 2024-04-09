Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $8,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $155,102,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 9.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,835,000 after purchasing an additional 570,501 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 332.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 39.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,845,000 after purchasing an additional 379,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,722,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,596,947,000 after acquiring an additional 323,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.22.

NYSE:CE opened at $164.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.34 and a 200-day moving average of $142.00. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $99.33 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

