Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Celanese were worth $17,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at $7,879,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 155,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 36,701 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 131,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $164.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.00. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $99.33 and a 12-month high of $172.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CE. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Celanese from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celanese

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,588. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.