CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AOM opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $42.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.