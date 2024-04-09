CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

