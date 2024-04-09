CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,899 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in BHP Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BHP opened at $59.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHP. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

