CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in HF Sinclair by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

DINO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.45.

DINO stock opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.09. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

