CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,964,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,459,000 after purchasing an additional 54,133 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,950,000 after buying an additional 54,076 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 37,934 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,637.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 180,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,674,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.1 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $53.14 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 48.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

