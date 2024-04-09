CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $196,000 Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,040,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,639,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,639,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,819 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $418.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.51, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $427.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.64. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.30 and a 12-month high of $454.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

