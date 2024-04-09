CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $198,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Shares of C opened at $61.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

