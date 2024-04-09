CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $264,000 Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,220,441,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8,119.3% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 321,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,659,000 after purchasing an additional 317,466 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 836,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,547,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $103.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $145.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.61. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $103.08.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $1.0207 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.66%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

