CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $27.36 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 273,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $27,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,072,534,000 after buying an additional 4,162,149 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,329,099,000 after buying an additional 1,066,937 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,696,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,137,865,000 after buying an additional 576,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $120.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $478.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

