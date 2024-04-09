CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 213 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.4 %

MNST opened at $55.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.47. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

