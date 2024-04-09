CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 706 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,698,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,079,000 after buying an additional 2,286,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,752,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,754 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $134,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,393.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $134,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,393.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,249 shares of company stock valued at $11,480,926. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $82.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 124.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

