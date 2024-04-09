CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases New Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Get Veralto alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $1,732,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $1,243,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $90.69.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VLTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Argus started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Get Our Latest Report on VLTO

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.