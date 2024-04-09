CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Evergy were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Evergy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Evergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after acquiring an additional 71,345 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 347,949 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Evergy Stock Up 1.1 %

EVRG stock opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $63.84.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.