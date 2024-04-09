CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 23.1% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Crown Castle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,852,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $5,005,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 8,611.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 703,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,006,000 after buying an additional 695,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $100.20 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 180.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.93.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

