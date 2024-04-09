CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 10 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,238.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 69.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,266.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,124.02. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $664.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

