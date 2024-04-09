CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,288 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,866,000 after purchasing an additional 100,735 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,370,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $99.54 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.16.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

