CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 159 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,767,000 after acquiring an additional 537,300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,392,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,922,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 37.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,569,000 after buying an additional 283,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,399,000 after buying an additional 280,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $296.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $320.55.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.64.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

