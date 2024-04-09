CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,769 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,191 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,585,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,310 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Regions Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,529,000 after acquiring an additional 189,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Regions Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,291 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,169,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,922,000 after purchasing an additional 618,384 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RF opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.39.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

