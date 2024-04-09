CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 2,646 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $112,892,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,724,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,250,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,011,000 after buying an additional 553,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,022,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BBAG opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $47.33.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

