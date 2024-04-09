CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 288 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ResMed were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in ResMed by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.20.

In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,216 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617 in the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed stock opened at $187.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.25. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

