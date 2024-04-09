CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 587 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $156.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.27 and a 12-month high of $157.00.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,934,957 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

