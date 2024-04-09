CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 623 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 133.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEG. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 1.6 %

LEG opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently -184.00%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

