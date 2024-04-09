CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,323 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 24,123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,059,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,681 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 880,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,689,000 after acquiring an additional 580,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,251,000 after purchasing an additional 344,989 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $75.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.64. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $76.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

