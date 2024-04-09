Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $9,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,371,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,412,000 after purchasing an additional 64,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $194.88 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $164.39 and a one year high of $219.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.98 and a 200 day moving average of $193.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,243.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

