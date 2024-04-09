Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $38.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

