Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 11.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 611,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,646,000 after purchasing an additional 61,190 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 113.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 32.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 737,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $68.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.76. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TECH. Stephens decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $800,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,607.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

