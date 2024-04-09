Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $9,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 150,598 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,423,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,836,000 after buying an additional 575,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,986,000 after buying an additional 43,319 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFG opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $86.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day moving average of $76.64.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.65%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

