Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Barclays began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.64.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $296.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $320.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

