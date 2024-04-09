Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Grows Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,484 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $8,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get EQT alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in EQT by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 159,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of EQT by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 107,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of EQT by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of EQT by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 144,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.21. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EQT

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.