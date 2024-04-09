Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $7.90 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,535 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 249,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $1,440,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.74.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $29.81.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,417,822.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,104.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.