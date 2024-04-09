Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $8.24 Million Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 491.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kellanova by 81.8% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter valued at about $498,486,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Kellanova by 205.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $4,169,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,853,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,426,460.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,788,920. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on K shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

K stock opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average is $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

