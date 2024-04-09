Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $9.13 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $9,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after buying an additional 798,125 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,946,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,583,000. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,700,000 after purchasing an additional 445,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,838 shares of company stock worth $2,393,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.08.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $146.08 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

