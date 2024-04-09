Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $9.46 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $9,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMS. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS stock opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.93. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

