Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IDEX by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $226,556,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 420.8% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,600,000 after acquiring an additional 631,172 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,628,000 after acquiring an additional 306,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 316.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 368,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,667,000 after acquiring an additional 280,385 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.00.

IDEX Stock Down 0.2 %

IEX stock opened at $238.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.58.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.