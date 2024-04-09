Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Everest Group from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.67.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $381.11 on Tuesday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $377.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.79 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other news, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roger M. Singer bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Karmilowicz bought 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,400.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

