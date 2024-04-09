Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 969 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $102.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.56. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.96 and a 52-week high of $107.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 118.42% and a net margin of 2.48%. Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.