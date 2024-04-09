Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,982 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 46.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 67.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.83.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.